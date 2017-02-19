KNEB Parent Company Announces Expansion

The Nebraska Rural Radio Association has expanded its footprint by adding three new affiliates in eastern Nebraska.

KUTT and KGMT in Fairbury along with KWBE in Beatrice are now airing ag programming from the Rural Radio Network. The stations are owned by Flood Communications.

“We’re excited to partner with KUTT, KGMT and KWBE,” said NRRA CEO and General Manager Craig Larson. “All three stations enjoy strong listenership and a have a solid reputation. The move strengthens our listenership in southeast Nebraska and northeast Kansas.”

The Rural Radio Network can now be heard on 15 radio stations serving parts of seven Midwestern states.

The Nebraska Rural Radio Association owns nine radio stations; KNEB AM-FM in Scottsbluff, KTIC AM-FM in West Point, KAMI-AM in Cozad, KAWL / KTMX in York, and the flagship stations KRVN AM-FM in Lexington. Other affiliates include KCSR in Chadron and KNCY / KBIE Nebraska City.