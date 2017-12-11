KNEB Presents KANSAS at the 2018 Scotts Bluff County Fair

One of American’s most iconic classic rock bands will appear at the 2018 Scotts Bluff County Fair.

KNEB Radio announced Monday morning that they have secured KANSAS to appear at the annual Scotts Bluff County Fair concert on Saturday, August 4th at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds in Mitchell.

“On the heels of last year’s successful shows, we are absolutely thrilled to present a legendary classic rock band at the fair this year,” Bill Boyer, KNEB Director of Operations, said. “There are very few people who can’t sing along with Carry On Wayward Son or Dust in the Wind. We can’t wait to bring KANSAS to western Nebraska.”

Tickets for the show, which will include an opening act to be named later, will go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. at www.kneb.com/tickets.

Presale opportunities begin tomorrow via the KANSAS website at www.kansasband.com.

Tickets, which include all taxes and fees, are $44.00 for all tickets (reserved grandstand and bleacher seating as well as general admission and standing room in front of the stage). There are also a very limited number of reserved boxes available, which include eight tickets to the show.

With a legendary career spanning more than four decades, KANSAS has firmly established itself as one of America’s iconic of classic rock bands. This “garage band” from Topeka released their debut album in 1974, and have gone on to sell more than 30 million albums worldwide.

The show is the first to be announced in KNEB’s 2018 summer concert series, presented by Allo Communications. An additional concert, to be held during Oregon Trail Days on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering, will be announced shortly. After the successful partnership with the City of Gering for last year’s shows, this KANSAS show will be first in a new partnership with the Scotts Bluff County Ag Society.

“The Scotts Bluff County Ag Society is excited that KNEB will be managing and organizing the Scotts Bluff County Fair Entertainment for 2018,” Lanna Hubbard, Scotts Bluff County Ag Society Manager said. “The Ag Society is looking forward to working with KNEB, and feels that KNEB will bring another level of entertainment to the weeks festivities!”

“The Scotts Bluff County Fair has been a fixture of the summer for years,” Boyer said. “We are eager to help bring high quality entertainment to the fair.”

More information on the show, including ticketing information and more is available at www.kneb.com/tickets.