KNEB Radiothon Thursday to help United Way reach goal

KNEB will be hosting a Radiothon Thursday, February 1st to benefit United Way of Western Nebraska and to help them get closer to reaching their 2017-18 Campaign Goal of $375,000. With just a few weeks left, United Way is at 79% of their campaign goal, and has about $80,000 left to raise to meet their goal.

The Radiothon will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Scottsbluff Main Street Market. KNEB will be there live, and on air all day, offering hourly prizes and great incentives donated by local businesses, to encourage donating to United Way of Western Nebraska. UW Board Members, Staff and celebrity Volunteers will be on site accepting phone-in pledges, as well as walk-in donations. Credit and debit card payments, checks and cash donations are all welcome! No donation is too small or too large! Every dollar counts!!!!! The dollars raised will help fund local programs and organizations who help families in need in our communities.

The goal is to raise $15,000 that day! Individuals, families, businesses or service organizations wanting to make a donation that day during the Radiothon can do so by calling 308-633-4000 or by stopping by the call center tables at Scottsbluff Main Street Market (enter southeast doors) on Thursday.