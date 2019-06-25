KNEB to provide live coverage of services for NSP Trooper Jerry Smith

As family, friends, the local community and law enforcement officers from across the state and country gather to honor Nebraska State Trooper Jerry Smith, Nebraska Rural Radio Association station KNEB will be providing full coverage of his memorial for those unable to attend.

Coverage of the service for Trooper Smith will begin at 12:45 p.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Video will be provided over KNEB.tv on Allo Ch. 15, Mobius Ch. 1500 and live on KNEB.tv. On radio, we will carry the memorial over the air on 960 AM/100.3 FM and streaming live at KNEB.com.

“We know there will be an overwhelming demand of people wanting to show their respect and say their last goodbyes to a great man and public servant. We are honored to provide this coverage for all our viewers and listeners as well as to media outlets throughout the state,” said Bill Boyer, KNEB Station Manager.

Coverage will be provided uninterrupted and will continue throughout the service at the Western Nebraska Community College gymnasium. The program is also being offered to radio and television stations across Nebraska.