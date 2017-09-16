KNEB.tv honored with Nebraska Broadcasters Gold Award

KNEB.TV was recently honored with a Pinnacle award at the Nebraska Broadcasters Association Annual Convention, held at the Embassy Suites in Papillion, Nebraska.

KNEB.TV was presented with the Gold Award for “Best Online-Only Video Play by Play” for the station’s broadcast of the Sidney vs. Scottsbluff girls and boys basketball games. The entry titled “Scottsbluff Tops Sidney, Sets School Record,” was honored as the top entry for the category.

Awards were presented to Association member stations in a variety of categories, with voting conducted by the Montana Broadcasters Association.

KNEB.tv provides daily newscasts and live coverage of area sporting events, parades, and community events. In addition to the broadcasts on KNEB.tv, the station is also broadcast on Allo Communications Channel 15 and 315 in Alliance, Bridgeport, Gering, and Scottsbluff, and Mobius Channel 1500 in Crawford, Hemingford, and surrounding areas.

In addition, KNEB.tv features a nightly local newscast at 5:30 p.m. weekdays, and live up-to-the-minute weather coverage when live broadcasts during all other times.