KNEB.tv News: April 10, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | April 10, 2017
KNEB.tv News

Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • A Saturday afternoon crash claims the life of a 17-year-old boy northeast of Scottsbluff
  • Two men behind bars following high speed pursuit throughout Scotts Bluff County
  • Gering woman accused of stealing $250,000 from 84-year-old grandfather
  • 2017 Recycle Your Cycles event a success in Scottsbluff

Chris Cottrell catches up with Cougar Baseball Coach Mike Jones in Sports; Bill Boyer with your full week weather forecast.

Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

