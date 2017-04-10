KNEB.tv News: April 10, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- A Saturday afternoon crash claims the life of a 17-year-old boy northeast of Scottsbluff
- Two men behind bars following high speed pursuit throughout Scotts Bluff County
- Gering woman accused of stealing $250,000 from 84-year-old grandfather
- 2017 Recycle Your Cycles event a success in Scottsbluff
Chris Cottrell catches up with Cougar Baseball Coach Mike Jones in Sports; Bill Boyer with your full week weather forecast.
Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: