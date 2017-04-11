KNEB.tv News: April 11, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

The Nebraska Court of Appeals was in Chadron on Tuesday as part of their College Campus Initiative

More than 100 local high school participate in County Government Day in Scotts Bluff County

Scottsbluff teen who escaped Sheriff’s office custody sent to juvenile facility in Madison, Neb.

EWC Vice President contract not renewed by Board of Trustees

Chabella Guzman catches up with local high school students to get schooled on the latest in drone technology, and Bill Boyer’s in with your full weather forecast.

Catch these stories and more…right now on KNEB.tv News: