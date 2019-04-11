KNEB.tv News: April 11, 2019

- Scottsbluff and Gering may have lucked out with less than expected snowfalls during Winter Storm Wesley, but other parts of the Panhandle didn’t fare as well
- Gering Sen. John Stinner makes a push to pass legislation that will enable the Nebraska Tourism Commission to capitalize on it’s new tourism slogan
- One Scottsbluff man sentenced to prison this week in District Court, while another pleads no contest in separate case ahead of his June sentencing
