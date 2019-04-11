class="post-template-default single single-post postid-378419 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: April 11, 2019

BY Ryan Murphy | April 11, 2019
KNEB.tv News: April 11, 2019

Today on KNEB.tv News: 

  • Scottsbluff and Gering may have lucked out with less than expected snowfalls during Winter Storm Wesley, but other parts of the Panhandle didn’t fare as well
  • Gering Sen. John Stinner makes a push to pass legislation that will enable the Nebraska Tourism Commission to capitalize on it’s new tourism slogan
  • One Scottsbluff man sentenced to prison this week in District Court, while another pleads no contest in separate case ahead of his June sentencing

Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: 

