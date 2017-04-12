KNEB.tv News: April 12, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- Community members looking to improve the East Overland Corridor are encouraged to attend an open house next week
- TCD looking to fill vacancy for Community Development Director following resignation of Sean Overeynder
- Scottsbluff Public School’s Lavon Hood gets top honors
Plus we meet a really cute pup that is featured as the Panhandle Humane Society’s “Pet of the Week,” and Bill Boyer’s in with your mid-week forecast.
