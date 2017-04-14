KNEB.tv News: April 14, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

The Nebraska Liquor Control Commission has announced they’ll make a ruling on whether or not to renew the licenses of the four beer stores this coming Wednesday

Construction work begins on Gering’s Cobblestone Hotel

6th Graders at Bluffs Middle School learn about the ill-fated Titanic as the 115th anniversary of its sinking occurs

Scottsbluff woman busted for selling meth to CI working for WING Drug Task Force

Chabella Guzman is in with her latest installment celebrating 150 years of Nebraska Ag History, and Bill Boyer has your weekend weather forecast.

