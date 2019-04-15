class="post-template-default single single-post postid-379074 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: April 15, 2019

BY Ryan Murphy | April 15, 2019
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Priest at Rushville church recounts moment that knife-wielding man burst into Palm Sunday services and fatally shot by deputies
  • Investigation continues into Hemingford storage tanks that caused more than 200,000 gallons of fertilizer to spill out
  • Fresh Foods expands to new location in Torrington

In sports, Chris Cottrell catches up with Jervay Green, who has reconfirmed his decision to continue his collegiate basketball career at University of Nebraska.

Plus- Bill Boyer in with your full week weather forecast. Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

