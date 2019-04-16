KNEB.tv News: April 16, 2019

Today on KNEB.tv News:

A 23-year-old Kimball man could be facing 20 years years to life in prison for allegedly beating his seven-month-old daughter to death

Roughly one-quarter of all Scotts Bluff County properties subject to change in property valuation in 2019

More funds allocated for East Overland facade improvements

Trial dates set for brother sister duo charged in stabbing outside of Torrington bar

Bill Boyer with your weather, Chabella Guzman with your ag news- catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: