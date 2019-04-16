KNEB.tv News: April 16, 2019

- A 23-year-old Kimball man could be facing 20 years years to life in prison for allegedly beating his seven-month-old daughter to death
- Roughly one-quarter of all Scotts Bluff County properties subject to change in property valuation in 2019
- More funds allocated for East Overland facade improvements
- Trial dates set for brother sister duo charged in stabbing outside of Torrington bar
Bill Boyer with your weather, Chabella Guzman with your ag news- catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: