KNEB.tv News: April 16, 2019

BY Ryan Murphy | April 16, 2019
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • A 23-year-old Kimball man could be facing 20 years years to life in prison for allegedly beating his seven-month-old daughter to death
  • Roughly one-quarter of all Scotts Bluff County properties subject to change in property valuation in 2019
  • More funds allocated for East Overland facade improvements
  • Trial dates set for brother sister duo charged in stabbing outside of Torrington bar

Bill Boyer with your weather, Chabella Guzman with your ag news- catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

