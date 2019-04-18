class="post-template-default single single-post postid-379903 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: April 18, 2019

BY Ryan Murphy | April 18, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
KNEB.tv News: April 18, 2019

Today on KNEB.tv News: 

  • Education leaders explain the impact of a comprehensive, early childhood education study
  • Scottsbluff Schools celebrates their Career & Technical Academies during Thursday breakfast
  • WNCC President interviews for same position at a Community College in Iowa
  • Scottsbluff man pleads guilty to January burglary charges

Bill Boyer in with your Thursday evening forecast, plus the First State Bank Community Champions for the month of April.

Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments