KNEB.tv News: April 18, 2019

- Education leaders explain the impact of a comprehensive, early childhood education study
- Scottsbluff Schools celebrates their Career & Technical Academies during Thursday breakfast
- WNCC President interviews for same position at a Community College in Iowa
- Scottsbluff man pleads guilty to January burglary charges
Bill Boyer in with your Thursday evening forecast, plus the First State Bank Community Champions for the month of April.
Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: