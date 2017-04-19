KNEB.tv News: April 19, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

The Nebraska Liquor Control Commission has decided to not renew the licenses for the four beer stores in Whiteclay; but the attorney representing the businesses say the battle is far from over

Leadership Scotts Bluff donates more than $28,000 to two great local organizations with proceeds from their Hoops 4 Heroes event

Local Kindergarten students take a “Trip Through Time” at the Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering

One of the Panhandle Humane Society’s cats who has been waiting months for adoption highlighted as their featured “Pet of the Week”, and Bill Boyer checks in with your mid-week forecast.

Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: