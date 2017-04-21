class="post-template-default single single-post postid-230730 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: April 21, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | April 21, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
KNEB.tv News: April 21, 2017
KNEB.tv News

Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • NSP will be out in full force this spring and summer, with an increase of checkpoints and patrols thanks to a sizable grant
  • State lawmakers tackle Nebraska’s budget in the legislature; Bayard Senator Steve Erdman weighs in on the Unicameral floor
  • Progress being made on Scottsbluff’s Community Garden

Plus- Chabella Guzman checks in with the latest installment of celebrating 150 years of Nebraska Ag History, and Bill Boyer has your weekend weather forecast.

You’ll find these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments