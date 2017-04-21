KNEB.tv News: April 21, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

NSP will be out in full force this spring and summer, with an increase of checkpoints and patrols thanks to a sizable grant

State lawmakers tackle Nebraska’s budget in the legislature; Bayard Senator Steve Erdman weighs in on the Unicameral floor

Progress being made on Scottsbluff’s Community Garden

Plus- Chabella Guzman checks in with the latest installment of celebrating 150 years of Nebraska Ag History, and Bill Boyer has your weekend weather forecast.

You’ll find these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: