class="post-template-default single single-post postid-381172 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: April 25, 2019

BY Ryan Murphy | April 25, 2019
Home News Regional News
KNEB.tv News: April 25, 2019

Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Scotts Bluff County Detention Center Administrator put on paid administrative leave; Sheriff Mark Overman named interim director
  • WNCC President takes new position to lead community college in Iowa
  • Arbor Day celebration held in Scottsbluff Thursday morning

In sports, Chris Cottrell catches up with a trio of Scottsbluff Bearcats who all signed their letter of intents to continue their playing careers at WNCC, and Bill Boyer in with your Thursday evening forecast. Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments