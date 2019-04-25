KNEB.tv News: April 25, 2019

- Scotts Bluff County Detention Center Administrator put on paid administrative leave; Sheriff Mark Overman named interim director
- WNCC President takes new position to lead community college in Iowa
- Arbor Day celebration held in Scottsbluff Thursday morning
In sports, Chris Cottrell catches up with a trio of Scottsbluff Bearcats who all signed their letter of intents to continue their playing careers at WNCC, and Bill Boyer in with your Thursday evening forecast. Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: