class="post-template-default single single-post postid-231849 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: April 26, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | April 26, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
KNEB.tv News: April 26, 2017
KNEB.tv News

Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Gering High School wins national competition using STEAM principles, and scoring them $150,000 in technology for their school
  • Scottsbluff  man arrested following high speed pursuit in Gering
  • Round table discussion on public transportation in Nebraska held at Lied Scottsbluff Public Library.

Plus the Scottsbluff Police Department seeking information relating to an arson that took place last week on East Overland; Dennis Ernest in with your midweek weather forecast.

Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News!

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments