KNEB.tv News: April 29, 2019

BY Ryan Murphy | April 29, 2019
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • The Nebraska Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Scottsbluff today for the first time
  • Gering begins search to replace City Administrator Lane Danielzuk as he announces 2020 retirement date
  • Future of Scottsbluff’s Splash Arena to be discussed by school board during May meeting
  • Bluffs man caught with nearly one pound of methamphetamine during weekend traffic stop

Chris Cottrell catches up with Quinton Janecek during his signing to play at Concordia University; and Bill Boyer with the latest on the snow storm working its way into the region.

Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: 

