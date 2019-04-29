KNEB.tv News: April 29, 2019

- The Nebraska Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Scottsbluff today for the first time
- Gering begins search to replace City Administrator Lane Danielzuk as he announces 2020 retirement date
- Future of Scottsbluff’s Splash Arena to be discussed by school board during May meeting
- Bluffs man caught with nearly one pound of methamphetamine during weekend traffic stop
Chris Cottrell catches up with Quinton Janecek during his signing to play at Concordia University; and Bill Boyer with the latest on the snow storm working its way into the region.