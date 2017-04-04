class="post-template-default single single-post postid-226766 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: April 4, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | April 4, 2017
KNEB.tv News

Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Cedar Canyon Elementary parents voice their support to keep Gering’s lone rural school open during school board meeting
  • A section of East Overland in Scottsbluff to close- again- prompting dissatisfaction from local business owners
  • Keep Scottsbluff/ Gering Beautiful gearing up for annual ‘Recycle Your Cycles’ event this Saturday

Bill Boyer checks in with your Tuesday weather forecast, and Joe Gangwish from the Rural Radio Network celebrates 100 years of the Nebraska Farm Bureau.

Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News!

