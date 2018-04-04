class="post-template-default single single-post postid-302003 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: April 4, 2018

BY Ryan Murphy | April 4, 2018
Today on KNEB.tv News: 

  • Area sugar beet growers will keep busy again this year, as another large planting season is expected here in Wyo-Braska
  • Authorities in Box Butte County discover the body of a missing Alliance man Tuesday afternoon
  • Caregiver for an 18 year old disabled Gering man has been charged with a Class 3A Felony of Abuse of a Disabled Person

Dennis Ernest in with your mid-week forecast- plus the Scottsbluff Police Department talks about a new scam hitting the area in their “Crime of the Week” segment.

Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: 

