class="post-template-default single single-post postid-227258 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: April 6, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | April 6, 2017
Home News Regional News
KNEB.tv News: April 6, 2017
KNEB.tv News

Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • We hear first hand testimony from people on how the affects of beer sales in Whiteclay are affecting the surrounding area and its people
  • Scotts Bluff County Commissioners paving the way for a multi-million dollar jail expansion
  • The Wyoming Air National Guard lands in Scottsbluff to showcase all they have to offer Thursday during a recruiting event
  • Gering man already facing sentencing on meth distribution charge arrested once again following Wednesday evening bust by WING Drug Task Force

Chris Cottrell with your sports, Dennis Ernest with your weather- you’ll find these stories and more- right now KNEB.tv News:

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments