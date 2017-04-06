KNEB.tv News: April 6, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- We hear first hand testimony from people on how the affects of beer sales in Whiteclay are affecting the surrounding area and its people
- Scotts Bluff County Commissioners paving the way for a multi-million dollar jail expansion
- The Wyoming Air National Guard lands in Scottsbluff to showcase all they have to offer Thursday during a recruiting event
- Gering man already facing sentencing on meth distribution charge arrested once again following Wednesday evening bust by WING Drug Task Force
Chris Cottrell with your sports, Dennis Ernest with your weather- you’ll find these stories and more- right now KNEB.tv News: