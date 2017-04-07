KNEB.tv News: April 7, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

U.S. Senators Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer weigh in following U.S. air strikes on Syria

Longtime Scottsbluff City Manager Rick Kuckkahn announces he’ll take over the same position in Alliance after serving as interim City Manager for the past 7 months

Former Sheridan County Attorney appointed judgeship in Lancaster County

No action taken on Whiteclay beer stores following marathon hearing session by Nebraska Liquor Control Commission

Jim Darnell and family honored during Oregon Trail Community Foundation dinner

Bill Boyer checks in with your weekend weather forecast, Chabella Guzman with the latest segment celebrating 150 years of Nebraska Ag History, and we announce the winner of a four pack of tickets for the Husker Spring game on April 15th.

