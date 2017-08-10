KNEB.tv News: August 10, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- Plane en route to Pierre, South Dakota forced to make emergency landing at Western Nebraska Regional Airport Wednesday evening after one of its two engines fails
- Scotts Bluff County bus route making progress; tentative January start date
- Local dance instructor becomes first in Nebraska to be certified in Rhythm Works Integrative Dance Program- which is specifically designed to teach special needs children
- Chris Cottrell catches up with the Scottsbluff football team ahead of start of new season
- Bill Boyer in with your comprehensive weather forecast- and will tell you if we’ll get any reprieve from recent rain showers
