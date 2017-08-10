class="post-template-default single single-post postid-253098 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: August 10, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | August 10, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Plane en route to Pierre, South Dakota forced to make emergency landing at Western Nebraska Regional Airport Wednesday evening after one of its two engines fails
  • Scotts Bluff County bus route making progress; tentative January start date
  • Local dance instructor becomes first in Nebraska to be certified in Rhythm Works Integrative Dance Program- which is specifically designed to teach special needs children
  • Chris Cottrell catches up with the Scottsbluff football team ahead of start of new season
  • Bill Boyer in with your comprehensive weather forecast- and will tell you if we’ll get any reprieve from recent rain showers

Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News!

