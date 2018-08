Today on KNEB.tv News:

Bluffs fugitive apprehended following 3 hour search

Death row inmate Carey Dean Moore executed Tuesday morning in Lincoln

Gering Council proceeds with ballot measure educational tools

Scottsbluff High School Air Force JROTC program ready to soar

Dennis Ernest with your weather, Chabella Guzman with your ag news- catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: