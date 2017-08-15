class="post-template-default single single-post postid-253895 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: August 15, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | August 15, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Gering council votes to keep zoning as-is in commercial business district, preventing local man from opening up downtown tattoo parlor
  • South Dakota authorities identify Gering woman killed in weekend rollover near Hot Springs
  • Riverside Discovery Center gearing up for five days of activities leading into Monday’s eclipse
  • Chabella Guzman heads down to the Kimball/ Banner County fair to catch up with some youngsters and their cattle
  • Bill Boyer in with another wet weather forecast

Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

