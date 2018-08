Today on KNEB.tv News:

Scottsbluff students grades 6 through 12 getting ready to enjoy a 1:1 Chromebook ratio for the upcoming school year

Bluffs woman arrested for alleged knife attack

Officials in the southern panhandle discuss idea of joining Kimball Police and Sheriff’s Department

Dennis Ernest has your mid-week weather forecast, plus a cute pup highlighted as the Panhandle Humane Society Pet of the Week. Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: