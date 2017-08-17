class="post-template-default single single-post postid-254349 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: August 17, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | August 17, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • A Scottsbluff distillery is expanding its offerings by opening a tasting room at their West Railway location
  • Several airlines ready to take off as Scottsbluff’s next Essential Air Service Provider
  • Western Sugar Cooperative brings some new faces to the factory for the 2017 harvest, say record crop in the ground
  • Chris Cottrell catches up with WNCC Soccer Coach Todd Rasnic to talk about the upcoming season
  • Bill Boyer in with latest eclipse forecast

Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

