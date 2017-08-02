KNEB.tv News: August 2, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- It has been six-years since a Scottsbluff man was found murdered in his residence. Police are using the anniversary to hopefully generate some more leads to find out who is responsible for killing Ralph Magee
- National Night Out draws more than a thousand people to Broadway for a family friendly night aimed at improving relationships with first responders and the community
- An open casting call for an upcoming Coen Brother’s film gets a massive response at the Midwest Theater, as people wait for hours to get their chance to be cast as an extra for The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- The Scotts Bluff County Fair launches a new event, and the FAA Alumni Celebrity Donkey Races prove to be a crowd favorite
Catch these stories- plus Bill Boyer’s comprehensive mid-week weather forecast- right now on KNEB.tv News: