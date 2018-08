Today on KNEB.tv News:

Scottsbluff City Council signs off on ballot measure for 1/2 cent sales tax to go before voters on November ballot

Midday accident closes Highland Road in both directions in Scottsbluff

Iowa woman convicted on burglary and pot possession charges in Cheyenne County; facing September sentencing date

Chabella Guzman with your ag news, Bill Boyer with your weather; catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: