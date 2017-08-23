KNEB.tv News: August 23, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- Murder charges filed against the inmate who killed a Scottsbluff man during March uprising at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution
- Powerball mania takes over Nebraska Lottery retailers
- Terrytown woman charged with eight counts of child abuse
- Scotts Bluff County officials react to well behaved visitors who flocked to area for eclipse viewing
- A recent break in at the Scottsbluff Coca-Cola building has the police seeking public’s help to identify culprit
In ag news, Chabella Guzman highlights Tuesday’s Dry Bean Field Tour; and Bill Boyer in with your mid-week weather forecast.
Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News!