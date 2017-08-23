class="post-template-default single single-post postid-255333 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: August 23, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | August 23, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Murder charges filed against the inmate who killed a Scottsbluff man during March uprising at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution
  • Powerball mania takes over Nebraska Lottery retailers
  • Terrytown woman charged with eight counts of child abuse
  • Scotts Bluff County officials react to well behaved visitors who flocked to area for eclipse viewing
  • A recent break in at the Scottsbluff Coca-Cola building has the police seeking public’s help to identify culprit

In ag news, Chabella Guzman highlights Tuesday’s Dry Bean Field Tour; and Bill Boyer in with your mid-week weather forecast.

Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News!

