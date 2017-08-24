class="post-template-default single single-post postid-255678 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: August 24, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | August 24, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • A Morrill girl’s candle making business is taking off, and this 11-year-old has no plans on slowing down
  • Gering Senator John Stinner treading lightly before signing onto letter submitted to AGO regarding former NSP Col. Bradley Rice
  • 2017 Nebraska State Fair getting underway this week in Grand Island, and Executive Director Joseph McDermott excited for new events this year
  • In Sports, Chris Cottrell catches up with Gering coach Todd Ekart and Scottsbluff coach Joe Benson ahead of week one of the 2017 high school football season

Catch these stories- plus Bill Boyer’s comprehensive weather forecast- right now on KNEB.tv News!

