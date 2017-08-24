KNEB.tv News: August 24, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- A Morrill girl’s candle making business is taking off, and this 11-year-old has no plans on slowing down
- Gering Senator John Stinner treading lightly before signing onto letter submitted to AGO regarding former NSP Col. Bradley Rice
- 2017 Nebraska State Fair getting underway this week in Grand Island, and Executive Director Joseph McDermott excited for new events this year
- In Sports, Chris Cottrell catches up with Gering coach Todd Ekart and Scottsbluff coach Joe Benson ahead of week one of the 2017 high school football season
Catch these stories- plus Bill Boyer’s comprehensive weather forecast- right now on KNEB.tv News!