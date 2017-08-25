KNEB.tv News: August 25, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- Authorities say an Alliance man was one of two victims in a fatal crash this week near Valentine
- Eastern Wyoming College ushers in a new era with the dedication of their Career and Technical Educational Center
- Nebraska State Patrol releases results from special Great American Eclipse enforcement
In ag news, KNEB Farm Director Chabella Guzman catches up with a local dry bean farmer to talk about how this year’s crop is coming along.
Plus- Bill Boyer checks in with your weekend weather forecast. Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: