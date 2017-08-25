KNEB.tv News: August 25, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Authorities say an Alliance man was one of two victims in a fatal crash this week near Valentine

Eastern Wyoming College ushers in a new era with the dedication of their Career and Technical Educational Center

Nebraska State Patrol releases results from special Great American Eclipse enforcement

In ag news, KNEB Farm Director Chabella Guzman catches up with a local dry bean farmer to talk about how this year’s crop is coming along.

Plus- Bill Boyer checks in with your weekend weather forecast. Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: