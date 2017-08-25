class="post-template-default single single-post postid-255927 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: August 25, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | August 25, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Authorities say an Alliance man was one of two victims in a fatal crash this week near Valentine
  • Eastern Wyoming College ushers in a new era with the dedication of their Career and Technical Educational Center
  • Nebraska State Patrol releases results from special Great American Eclipse enforcement

In ag news, KNEB Farm Director Chabella Guzman catches up with a local dry bean farmer to talk about how this year’s crop is coming along.

Plus- Bill Boyer checks in with your weekend weather forecast. Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

