KNEB.tv News: August 3, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | August 3, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • With the kickoff of the Sturgis Rally, local retailers are benefiting from the influx of motorcyclists revving through the Panhandle
  • UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green stops in Scotts Bluff County and talks about recently announced budget cuts
  • Kimball wind turbines will get a breath of fresh air as a new project set to get underway
  • Panhandle Humane Society offering $5 cat adoptions as they’re overflowing with furry felines
  • Highlights from the 2017 Rubber Check Race at the Scotts Bluff County Fair

Catch these stories- plus Bill Boyer’s comprehensive weather forecast- right now on KNEB.tv News:

