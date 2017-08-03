KNEB.tv News: August 3, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- With the kickoff of the Sturgis Rally, local retailers are benefiting from the influx of motorcyclists revving through the Panhandle
- UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green stops in Scotts Bluff County and talks about recently announced budget cuts
- Kimball wind turbines will get a breath of fresh air as a new project set to get underway
- Panhandle Humane Society offering $5 cat adoptions as they’re overflowing with furry felines
- Highlights from the 2017 Rubber Check Race at the Scotts Bluff County Fair
Catch these stories- plus Bill Boyer’s comprehensive weather forecast- right now on KNEB.tv News: