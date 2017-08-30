class="post-template-default single single-post postid-256911 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: August 30, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | August 30, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Organizers for the Old West Balloon Fest are gearing up for a fun-filled weekend with sunrises launches in Mitchell and the night glow in Gering
  • University of Nebraska President Dr. Hank Bounds visits the Scottsbluff area and discusses some of the issues facing the university
  • United Way of Western Nebraska gearing up for their annual Day of Caring, and are looking for volunteers and sponsors to help make the event a success

Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

