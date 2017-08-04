KNEB.tv News: August 4, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- Three Tennessee men who were passing through Morrill County get caught with 35 pounds of marijuana
- Gov. Pete Ricketts provides update on latest NSP investigation
- Bluffs man arrested on variety of weapons charges
- Three to five year prison sentence for Scottsbluff man convicted on methamphetamine charges
- Local kids shine in Scotts Bluff County Fair Market Beef Show
Bill Boyer has your weekend weather forecast and Chabella Guzman in with the latest installment celebrating 150 years of Nebraska Ag History: