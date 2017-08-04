class="post-template-default single single-post postid-251974 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: August 4, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | August 4, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Three Tennessee men who were passing through Morrill County get caught with 35 pounds of marijuana
  • Gov. Pete Ricketts provides update on latest NSP investigation
  • Bluffs man arrested on variety of weapons charges
  • Three to five year prison sentence for Scottsbluff man convicted on methamphetamine charges
  • Local kids shine in Scotts Bluff County Fair Market Beef Show

Bill Boyer has your weekend weather forecast and Chabella Guzman in with the latest installment celebrating 150 years of Nebraska Ag History:

