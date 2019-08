Today on KNEB.tv News:

Efforts continue to find site for a new regional landfill to serve the community for the next few generations

Scottsbluff’s new library director starts her job

Volunteers help sort supplies for the annual United Way of Western Nebraska Stuff the Bus campaign

Chabella Guzman in with an update on Gering-Ft. Laramie Canal repairs, and Bill Boyer’s got your Tuesday evening forecast. Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: