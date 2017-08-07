class="post-template-default single single-post postid-252343 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: August 7, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | August 7, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Staff at Western Nebraska Regional Airport react to the news that PenAir filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, concerns about finding next carrier on abbreviated notice
  • The Nebraska 150 Express rumbles through Gering, with Gov. Pete Ricketts and Union Pacific president on Saturday
  • United Way of Western Nebraska Stuff the Bus campaign wrapping up; goal to ensure all students have necessary supplies for upcoming school year
  • In sports, Chris Cottrell catches up with Gering football coach Todd Ekart to talk about the upcoming season

Catch these stories- plus Bill Boyer’s full week weather forecast- right now on KNEB.tv News:

