KNEB.tv News: August 9, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | August 9, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • The future of juvenile detention in Scotts Bluff County is discussed at length by jail officials, local judges and law enforcement
  • Scotts Bluff County landfill discussions held in closed session by The Gering City Council meeting as a Committee of the Whole
  • Downtown Scottsbluff one step closer to getting its first brewery after city council OK’s $515,000 economic development grant for Flyover Brewing Company

Bill Boyer checks in with your mid-week weather forecast, and we head on over to the Panhandle Humane Society to meet their featured Pet of the Week.

Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

