KNEB.tv News: August 9, 2017

The future of juvenile detention in Scotts Bluff County is discussed at length by jail officials, local judges and law enforcement

Scotts Bluff County landfill discussions held in closed session by The Gering City Council meeting as a Committee of the Whole

Downtown Scottsbluff one step closer to getting its first brewery after city council OK’s $515,000 economic development grant for Flyover Brewing Company

Bill Boyer checks in with your mid-week weather forecast, and we head on over to the Panhandle Humane Society to meet their featured Pet of the Week.

