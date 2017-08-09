KNEB.tv News: August 9, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- The future of juvenile detention in Scotts Bluff County is discussed at length by jail officials, local judges and law enforcement
- Scotts Bluff County landfill discussions held in closed session by The Gering City Council meeting as a Committee of the Whole
- Downtown Scottsbluff one step closer to getting its first brewery after city council OK’s $515,000 economic development grant for Flyover Brewing Company
Bill Boyer checks in with your mid-week weather forecast, and we head on over to the Panhandle Humane Society to meet their featured Pet of the Week.
