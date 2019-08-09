class="post-template-default single single-post postid-400711 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: August 9, 2019

BY Ryan Murphy | August 9, 2019
Today on KNEB.tv News-

  • Police say no new leads in the case of Missing Person Chance Englebert, who was last seen walking north on Gering’s 10th Street on July 6th
  • New addition to the Riverside Discovery Center makes its debut
  • More than $10,000 raised for area producers during the Grilling for Growers fundraiser at Fresh Foods
  • Western Nebraska Regional Airport hits 10,000 boardings for the year

Bryce and Alex with your Friday Five… and Bill Boyer with your weekend weather forecast. Catch those stories and more right now on KNEB.tv News.

