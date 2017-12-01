KNEB.tv News: December 1, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Leadership at Twin Cities Development talk about what’s been keeping them busy over the last 12 months and what they’re working on for the next year at their annual meeting

Rapid City man arrested and charged for allegations of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old Gering girl

Canned Food Competition during First State Bank’s ‘Gift of Love’ program helps bolster area food pantries

Kiwanis Christmas tree sales in full swing in Scottsbluff, with proceeds going to help area students with scholarships

Chabella Guzman heads up to Ft. Robinson to preview their annual Christmas Dinner, and Bill Boyer has your weekend weather forecast.

