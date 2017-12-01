class="post-template-default single single-post postid-275661 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: December 1, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | December 1, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
KNEB.tv News: December 1, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Leadership at Twin Cities Development talk about what’s been keeping them busy over the last 12 months and what they’re working on for the next year at their annual meeting
  • Rapid City man arrested and charged for allegations of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old Gering girl
  • Canned Food Competition during First State Bank’s ‘Gift of Love’ program helps bolster area food pantries
  • Kiwanis Christmas tree sales in full swing in Scottsbluff, with proceeds going to help area students with scholarships

Chabella Guzman heads up to Ft. Robinson to preview their annual Christmas Dinner, and Bill Boyer has your weekend weather forecast.

Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments