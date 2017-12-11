class="post-template-default single single-post postid-277521 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: December 11, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | December 11, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Staff at the Riverside Discovery Center gearing up for the debut of their new bear cubs
  • First State Bank’s Truck of Love has another successful year
  • Scotts Bluff County Fair and KNEB announce that KANSAS will be headlining this year’s fair concert

Chris Cottrell has a recap of the past few days of high school basketball action, and previews the week ahead in sports; plus Bill Boyer has your full week weather forecast.

Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News!

