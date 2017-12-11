KNEB.tv News: December 11, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Staff at the Riverside Discovery Center gearing up for the debut of their new bear cubs

First State Bank’s Truck of Love has another successful year

Scotts Bluff County Fair and KNEB announce that KANSAS will be headlining this year’s fair concert

Chris Cottrell has a recap of the past few days of high school basketball action, and previews the week ahead in sports; plus Bill Boyer has your full week weather forecast.

Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News!