class="post-template-default single single-post postid-278160 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: December 13, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | December 13, 2017
Home News Regional News
KNEB.tv News: December 13, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • One of the Valley’s highest ranking educators is a finalist for the ESU #10 Administrator position
  • Airport officials looking to launch 2018 off with a send off party for first passenger flight in roughly 5 months
  • Senators Fischer and Sasse congratulation Steve Grasz on confirmation to serve on the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

Bill Boyer stops in with your mid-week weather forecast, and we head on over to the Panhandle Humane Society to meet their featured Pet of the Week.

Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments