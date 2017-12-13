KNEB.tv News: December 13, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

One of the Valley’s highest ranking educators is a finalist for the ESU #10 Administrator position

Airport officials looking to launch 2018 off with a send off party for first passenger flight in roughly 5 months

Senators Fischer and Sasse congratulation Steve Grasz on confirmation to serve on the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

Bill Boyer stops in with your mid-week weather forecast, and we head on over to the Panhandle Humane Society to meet their featured Pet of the Week.

