KNEB.tv News: December 14, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- Lt. Governor Mike Foley spent his Thursday talking economic development with local leaders.
- Gering High School teacher Justin Reinmuth does it again, helping Gering win the state level of the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition
- Western Nebraska Regional Airport will have a new de-icer truck available for its new commercial flights
Chris Cottrell in with a check in on local sports, and Bill Boyer has your comprehensive weather forecast.
Catch these stories and a whole lot more-right now on KNEB.tv News: