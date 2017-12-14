KNEB.tv News: December 14, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Lt. Governor Mike Foley spent his Thursday talking economic development with local leaders.

Gering High School teacher Justin Reinmuth does it again, helping Gering win the state level of the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition

Western Nebraska Regional Airport will have a new de-icer truck available for its new commercial flights

Chris Cottrell in with a check in on local sports, and Bill Boyer has your comprehensive weather forecast.

Catch these stories and a whole lot more-right now on KNEB.tv News: