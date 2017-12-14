class="post-template-default single single-post postid-278367 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: December 14, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | December 14, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  •  Lt. Governor Mike Foley spent his Thursday talking economic development with local leaders.
  • Gering High School teacher Justin Reinmuth does it again, helping Gering win the state level of the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition
  • Western Nebraska Regional Airport will have a new de-icer truck available for its new commercial flights

Chris Cottrell in with a check in on local sports, and Bill Boyer has your comprehensive weather forecast.

Catch these stories and a whole lot more-right now on KNEB.tv News:

