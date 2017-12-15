KNEB.tv News: December 15, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

The City of Torrington begins their second search for a police chief, after Lt. Doug Weeks declined the full time position

UNL students present their proposals on how to redevelop an old industrial site in Gering

Two Scotts Bluff County men charged for allegedly holding a woman against her will at gunpoint and threatening to kill her

The Legacy of the Plains Museum is inviting the public to attend their new event Yuletide Lights on the Prairie this evening

Chabella Guzman in with her latest installment celebrating 150 years of Nebraska History, Bill Boyer with your weekend weather forecast, and we start counting down our top 10 stories of 2017.

Watch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News!