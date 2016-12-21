KNEB.tv News: December 21, 2016

Today on KNEB.tv News; the Scottsbluff City Council is letting the L.B. 840 Committee take a look at the proposal for a joint industrial park after several residents voiced opposition during the Monday night council meeting. Plus, the Nebraska State Patrol wants the public to know they will be out in full force this holiday season as part of the nationwide “You Drink, You Drive, You Lose” campaign.

Bill Boyer’s mid-week weather forecast has a little bit of everything; as we’ll wrap up the week with some above freezing temperatures, but could also be in store for a white Christmas.

Sgt. Lance Kite with the Scottsbluff Police Department checks in with their “Crime of the Week” segment- which features an April burglary at the Eastwood Apartments.

And Gering residents rejoice- as the new Domino’s is open for business. You’ll find these stories and more – right now on KNEB.tv News: