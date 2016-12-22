class="single single-post postid-204074 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: December 22, 2016

BY Ryan Murphy | December 22, 2016
Today on KNEB.tv News, the search for a Dawes County man who escaped from a Nebraska Department of Corrections facility remains on the lam; several multi-vehicle injury accidents in Scotts Bluff County; NSP reporting 50+ days without fatality in Troop E.

In sports, we have highlights of the Hemingford vs. Bridgeport girls basketball game, and a preview of next week’s GNAC tournament with the Scottsbluff Bearcats.

Bill Boyer also checks in with an updated Christmas weekend forecast for anyone hitting the road.

You’ll find these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

