KNEB.tv News: December 22, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | December 22, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Bayard Senator Steve Erdman gearing up to tackle property tax relief for the upcoming legislative session
  • Scottsbluff City Manager accepts retirement notice from longtime Fire Chief Dana Miller
  • Panhandle Coop looking to rebound in 2018 after a down economy in 2017

Bill Boyer in with your Christmas weekend forecast, and Chabella Guzman in with her latest installment celebrating 150 years of Nebraska history.

Watch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

