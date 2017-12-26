class="post-template-default single single-post postid-280412 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: December 26, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | December 26, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Scottsbluff Police are investigating a possible armed robbery at the Route 26 Mart in Scottsbluff
  • Road departments across the valley are keeping busy cleaning up after more than a foot of snow fell over the Christmas holiday
  • A Union Pacific  spokeswoman says they hope to have an investigation on a Sidney train derailment completed soon

Bill Boyer with your full week forecast, plus we continue counting down the top stories of 2017.

Watch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

