KNEB.tv News: December 26, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- Scottsbluff Police are investigating a possible armed robbery at the Route 26 Mart in Scottsbluff
- Road departments across the valley are keeping busy cleaning up after more than a foot of snow fell over the Christmas holiday
- A Union Pacific spokeswoman says they hope to have an investigation on a Sidney train derailment completed soon
Bill Boyer with your full week forecast, plus we continue counting down the top stories of 2017.
Watch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: