KNEB.tv News: December 27, 2016

Today on KNEB.tv News, with a projected $911 million budget shortfall, Gering Senator John Stinner says they have their work cut out for them when the Unicameral reconvenes next week.

In local crime, a Gering man is arrested following a four-month long child porn investigation; Gering couple busted for marijuana grow operation in their home.

In ag news, Farm Director Chabella Guzman catches up with J.R. Weidaman of GW Grinding. She explains how they have been keeping busy grinding hay for area feedlots.

And in weather, Dennis Ernest says it could be a relatively low risk week precipitation wise, but no significant warm up weatherwise.

