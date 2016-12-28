class="single single-post postid-204890 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: December 28, 2016

BY Ryan Murphy | December 28, 2016
Today on KNEB.tv News, Scottsbluff firework vendors are gearing up for their annual 3 day sale period leading up to New Year’s- but not before an inspection from the Fire Marshal.

Plus, there’s several new programs that were unveiled on Wednesday to coincide with Nebraska’s year-long 150th birthday celebration.

We also meet a pup with a heart of gold for the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet of the Week.

In weather, KNEB Weather Analyst Bill Boyer checks in with your mid-week forecast.

You’ll find these stories- plus our countdown of the top stories of 2016- right now on KNEB.tv News:

